“Don’t believe everything that you think” & 37 other lifehacks from "Tools of Titans" by Tim Ferriss

I've been living a Tim Ferriss kind of lifestyle for over a decade now so in this deep-dive book review - filmed in gloomy Istanbul, Turkey and beautiful Sozopol, Bulgaria - I'll add my own experiences and lifehacking insights to the notable passages of this +700-word, $16 book.

💡 You're going to want to watch this one in full as I point out MAJOR WAY that Tim Ferriss screwed up in, arguably, the MOST IMPORTANT lifestyle department.





1:33 Information diet: Reading books vs listening to podcasts

4:30 Meditation

9:00 Slow Carb Diet

10:32 Longevity

13:08 Sleep Hacks

14:22 Waking up

14:50 Business and Entrepreneurship

15:12 Hacking Expertise

18:28 Networking

18:50 Productivity

22:05 Time Management

23:40 Systems vs Goals

26:05 Morning Pages

28:53 Saying "No"

29:12 Travel and Vagabonding

33:35 Cultural Novelty

35:55 Personal Development

38:06 Reality is Negotiable

40:00 Philosophy

41:38 On History

43:01 Long Term Thinking

43:36 A lesson for avaricious men

59:55 “What do you believe that other people think is insane?”





Read Book Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/TOT-Review

Order 📖 Book

http://amzn.to/2n75URb





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.