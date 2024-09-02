BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“Don’t believe everything that you think” & 37 other lifehacks from "Tools of Titans" by Tim Ferriss
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
155 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 8 months ago

I've been living a Tim Ferriss kind of lifestyle for over a decade now so in this deep-dive book review - filmed in gloomy Istanbul, Turkey and beautiful Sozopol, Bulgaria - I'll add my own experiences and lifehacking insights to the notable passages of this +700-word, $16 book.

💡 You're going to want to watch this one in full as I point out MAJOR WAY that Tim Ferriss screwed up in, arguably, the MOST IMPORTANT lifestyle department.


1:33 Information diet: Reading books vs listening to podcasts

4:30 Meditation

9:00 Slow Carb Diet

10:32 Longevity

13:08 Sleep Hacks

14:22 Waking up

14:50 Business and Entrepreneurship

15:12 Hacking Expertise

18:28 Networking

18:50 Productivity

22:05 Time Management

23:40 Systems vs Goals

26:05 Morning Pages

28:53 Saying "No"

29:12 Travel and Vagabonding

33:35 Cultural Novelty

35:55 Personal Development

38:06 Reality is Negotiable

40:00 Philosophy

41:38 On History

43:01 Long Term Thinking

43:36 A lesson for avaricious men

59:55 “What do you believe that other people think is insane?”


Read Book Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/TOT-Review

Order 📖 Book

http://amzn.to/2n75URb


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
businesstravelmeditationphilosophylongevitydietsleepred pillpsychedelicsbook reviewpersonal developmentnetworkingentrepreneurshipistanbulproductivitytools of titanslimitless mindsettim ferrisssozopol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy