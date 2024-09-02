“Don’t believe everything that you think” & 37 other lifehacks from "Tools of Titans" by Tim Ferriss

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've been living a Tim Ferriss kind of lifestyle for over a decade now so in this deep-dive book review - filmed in gloomy Istanbul, Turkey and beautiful Sozopol, Bulgaria - I'll add my own experiences and lifehacking insights to the notable passages of this +700-word, $16 book.
💡 You're going to want to watch this one in full as I point out MAJOR WAY that Tim Ferriss screwed up in, arguably, the MOST IMPORTANT lifestyle department.
1:33 Information diet: Reading books vs listening to podcasts
4:30 Meditation
9:00 Slow Carb Diet
10:32 Longevity
13:08 Sleep Hacks
14:22 Waking up
14:50 Business and Entrepreneurship
15:12 Hacking Expertise
18:28 Networking
18:50 Productivity
22:05 Time Management
23:40 Systems vs Goals
26:05 Morning Pages
28:53 Saying "No"
29:12 Travel and Vagabonding
33:35 Cultural Novelty
35:55 Personal Development
38:06 Reality is Negotiable
40:00 Philosophy
41:38 On History
43:01 Long Term Thinking
43:36 A lesson for avaricious men
59:55 “What do you believe that other people think is insane?”
Read Book Review 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/TOT-Review
Order 📖 Book
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.