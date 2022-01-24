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New PLANDEMIC underway - MARBURG - Deadlier than Covid - Trudeau blocking TRUCKERS Go Fund Me money
The Prisoner
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1742 views • January 24, 2022
The TERRORIST TRUDEAU is now PLANNING ON BLOCKING TRUCKERS GO FUND ME MONEY.
DETAILS BEGINNING TO TRICKLE OUT.
This new virus was mentioned months ago but was kept Hush Hush until now.
By saying that covid restrictions are now being downgraded, that is just a ploy to release the new Monster to the planet and that my friends is .... MARBURG.
Get ready for more new RESTRICTIONS (confined to your homes) and of course, there is no vaccine for this deadly creature. Why would there be? It's all FAKE once again and no vaccine can cure a FAKE VIRUS.
The only way to get out of this mess is to physically get rid of these world leaders once and for all.

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COWARD OF THE COTTAGE - DeniseInCanada
CANADIAN RALLY CONVOY SONG - Jolie Blue
O Canada (Revised) - Andre Surette

Mirrored - wil paranormal
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canadatrudeautruckersplandemicfake virusmarburg
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