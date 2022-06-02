The EU Announces a Ban on Nearly 90% of Russian Oil Imports by the End of This Year

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05/31/2022 According to ABC News, the European Union announces a ban on nearly 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of this year. In the meantime, the blockade of Ukrainian ports will cause a crisis for food supplies across the globe.