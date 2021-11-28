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State of Mind: The Psychology of Control
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86 views • November 28, 2021
Of course, our parents, peers, and the institutions of our society should form the basis of our values and behaviors. However, this once organic process has been hijacked. Over the course of the past 100 years, the social engineers have turned the pillars of our society into weapons of mass mind control, which have been used to keep Americans firmly in place, so that an oligarchy can benefit from our ignorance and psychological enslavement.
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