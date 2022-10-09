EXCLUSIVE: AARON SIRI BREAKS DOWN CDC'S V-SAFE DATA

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The HighWire with Del Bigtree Published October 7, 2022





ICAN’s lead lawyer, Aaron Siri, discusses the 2 lawsuits and months of litigation by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) that led to the release of health entry data from approximately 10 million users of the CDC’s v-safe app and how all the information has been made immediately available to the public on the ICAN website in a user friendly dashboard.

