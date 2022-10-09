Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EXCLUSIVE: AARON SIRI BREAKS DOWN CDC'S V-SAFE DATA
27 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


The HighWire with Del Bigtree Published October 7, 2022


ICAN’s lead lawyer, Aaron Siri, discusses the 2 lawsuits and months of litigation by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) that led to the release of health entry data from approximately 10 million users of the CDC’s v-safe app and how all the information has been made immediately available to the public on the ICAN website in a user friendly dashboard.

#VsafeDashboard #ICANVsafeDashboard #ICAN #Vsafe #CDC #AaronSiri

Keywords
cdcinjurydojdeathsicanbioweaponfoiainjectionthe highwire with del bigtreecovid vaccinekill shotaaron siriv-safe data2 lawsuits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket