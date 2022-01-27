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EXCLUSIVE: Quiner Doc Speaks Out, "The Most Malnourished Patient I've Ever Seen"
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20 views • January 27, 2022
Well, we have some very difficult news to bring you today. If you follow our Telegram, you’ve already seen it. Sadly, it’s my job to inform you that just a few days after escaping the clutches of “Mercy” Hospital in Minnesota, Scott Quiner passed away in Texas. His Doctor, Joseph Varon joins us to discuss.
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