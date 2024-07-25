‘John 3:16-17 says, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved."

Jesus came to seek and save all of humanity and had a special tenderness for the sinners who were despised by the Jewish religious leaders. It made them angry that Jesus chose to associate with sinners but the love and salvation Jesus offered is for everyone and is not based upon a person's rank in society. In the parable of the lost sheep, Jesus showed the value of just one sheep compared to the rest and how far the shepherd was willing to go in order to retrieve it.

God views His creation with compassion; He takes care of all His sheep, but particular care is given for the lost one, and there is much joy with the return of a wayward sheep back into the fold. God rejoices in repentance, but make no mistake, God is also pleased with the sheep who continue to be obedient as well. Which one are you?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1342.pdf

RLJ-1342 -- MAY 13, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm