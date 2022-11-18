Treasury To Collapse Economy & Markets

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



What if you woke up tomorrow? The stock market's crashing, interest rates spiking, and your credit and debit cards were frozen. Nothing was working. Would you panic because you're not prepared and out of choices? Or would you thank your lucky stars that you were properly positioned in advance? Your critical breakdown was in the foundation of our financial system, that indicates that we are very close to a collapse. U.S. Treasury Market is the foundation of the entire global economy and is in deep trouble. Liquidity is now at a critical level, which is the ability to buy and sell without huge price swings. That's evaporated like the foundation of a house during an earthquake. This foundation is so fragile that the Treasuries openly discussed programs identical to what Third World countries have done in the past. Jerome Powell has told us they will also bring some pain to households and businesses, and you should believe them because of the Treasury market freezes. Everyone's standard of living will be impacted. Do you think this can't happen here? It's already happening in the U.K., So let's see what the data says coming up. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 US Treasury in Trouble 1:21 Liquidity & Forced Selling 4:25 Foreign Holdings at Federal Reserve 6:14 US Losing World Reserve Currency Status 9:47 Markets Having Trouble Trading 15:02 10-Year Treasury Price Volatility 16:56 Drawdown = Selling 21:00 True Value of Gold 23:54 Set Up Your Strategy




