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The Stew Peters Show 01. 12. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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WOW: DARPA Confirms COVID Bioweapon, Gun Confiscation, COVID Prison Camps, and Hospital MURDER!
On Monday, James O’Keefe’s outfit released their latest investigative report. They unearthed a document from a DARPA fellow who claims that to know, with certainty, that Covid-19 was lab-engineered, and that vaccines aren’t working due to special lab-engineered aspects of the virus. Karen Kingston is a former big pharma employee. She says she has the same materials from DARPA that James O’Keefe and Project Veritas have, but is going to share some info with us that they didn’t. She says this information clearly demonstrates that Covid-19 is a bioweapon.
So late last year, a group of Congressional Democrats introduced a bill to “modernize” gun sales in all the ways you’d expect. We have to pay extra attention to laws like this right now. Because in a speech yesterday, Joe Biden endorsed getting rid of the filibuster for the sake of passing “voting rights” laws. But the real point of getting rid of the filibuster isn’t passing one law, but hundreds of them. Paul Helinski is the founder of GunsAmerica.com. He’s written about all of this. He joins us now.
Join Stew and Dr. Jane Ruby as they answer questions from Dr. Jane's very own viewers on telegram!
A Minnesota hospital has told Anne Quiner, wife of Scott Quiner, that they plan to pull the plug on her husband's ventilator life support without her consent due to Scott needed "excess care" due to his unvaccinated status. Anne Quiner joins us to discuss.
Light up the Hospital!
Mercy Hospital
4050 Coon Rapids Blvd
Coon Rapids MN 55433
Main line 763-236-6000
Scott Quiner is in the Heart and Vascular Center
Their number is 763-236-8800
Heather is the Care Coordinator
763-236-8321
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
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Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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On Monday, James O’Keefe’s outfit released their latest investigative report. They unearthed a document from a DARPA fellow who claims that to know, with certainty, that Covid-19 was lab-engineered, and that vaccines aren’t working due to special lab-engineered aspects of the virus. Karen Kingston is a former big pharma employee. She says she has the same materials from DARPA that James O’Keefe and Project Veritas have, but is going to share some info with us that they didn’t. She says this information clearly demonstrates that Covid-19 is a bioweapon.
So late last year, a group of Congressional Democrats introduced a bill to “modernize” gun sales in all the ways you’d expect. We have to pay extra attention to laws like this right now. Because in a speech yesterday, Joe Biden endorsed getting rid of the filibuster for the sake of passing “voting rights” laws. But the real point of getting rid of the filibuster isn’t passing one law, but hundreds of them. Paul Helinski is the founder of GunsAmerica.com. He’s written about all of this. He joins us now.
Join Stew and Dr. Jane Ruby as they answer questions from Dr. Jane's very own viewers on telegram!
A Minnesota hospital has told Anne Quiner, wife of Scott Quiner, that they plan to pull the plug on her husband's ventilator life support without her consent due to Scott needed "excess care" due to his unvaccinated status. Anne Quiner joins us to discuss.
Light up the Hospital!
Mercy Hospital
4050 Coon Rapids Blvd
Coon Rapids MN 55433
Main line 763-236-6000
Scott Quiner is in the Heart and Vascular Center
Their number is 763-236-8800
Heather is the Care Coordinator
763-236-8321
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
0 COMMENTS
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