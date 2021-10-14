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Cargo Backup At US Ports Could Lead To US Supply Disaster!
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20 views • October 14, 2021
A serious situation building now leading to shut down of ports and potential war with China!
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6167267d1648ca3e2518e5de
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6167267d1648ca3e2518e5de
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