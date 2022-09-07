SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 04SEP22 - Rita Panahi: 'Citizens for Sanity' Ad Attacks Woke Leftist Politicians Devastating American Cities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS
https://youtu.be/SKfBDAevh-0
A group calling itself "Citizens for Sanity" has released a powerful ad on the devastating impact woke leftist politicians have had on so many of America's big cities, Sky News host Rita Panahi says.
Ms Panahi said the group has "vowed to return common sense to America and highlight the importance of logic and reason".
"It's high time that far left ideologues faced the consequences of their ruinous policies – bring on the midterms," she said.