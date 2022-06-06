© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the NWO Here? Are We 2 Days 23 Hours & 33 Minutes Away from Handing Over U.S. Sovereignty?
Follow
0
Share
Report
320 views • June 06, 2022
Those Leading The Great Reset Plan to Stop the Midterm Elections - Watch - https://rumble.com/v14x96y-the-great-reset-is-global-governance-here-no-matter-which-party-wins-in-the.html
Joint Statement Between the United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal on the Announcement of the Second Global
COVID-19 Summit - https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/04/18/joint-statement-between-the-united-states-belize-germany-indonesia-and-senegal-on-the-announcement-of-the-second-global-covid-19-summit/
HR 6666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
CDC Green Zone - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
HR 666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
CERN 666 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN
WO-2020-060606 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
What Would You Say to Any Attorney General Watching Right Now?
Why Are the Elite Obsessed with Finding Godless Eternal Life?
What Is the Actual Inflation Rate? - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/11/cpi-april-2022.html
The Timeline of Facts and Their Patents Prove Their Plan: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The Great Reset | Is Global Governance Here No Matter Which Party Wins in the Fall? - https://rumble.com/v14x96y-the-great-reset-is-global-governance-here-no-matter-which-party-wins-in-the.html
What’s Inside the COVID-19 vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/
They Want to Control Your Thoughts - Connecting Brains to Computers - https://rumble.com/v11rfj4-the-great-reset-covid-19-beast-system-explained-a.i.-nano-tech-brain-chips-.html
The Enemy Is Satanic - We Are Basically Gods - https://rumble.com/v127v4f-yuval-noah-harari-interview-with-ypo-president-very-soon-well-be-beyond-the.html https://rumble.com/v12sy5z-elon-musk-is-elon-musks-technology-being-used-to-implement-the-covid-19-gre.html
Do the Patents Prove Their Plan? https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation/
Who Are the Elites? www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Joint Statement Between the United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal on the Announcement of the Second Global
COVID-19 Summit - https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/04/18/joint-statement-between-the-united-states-belize-germany-indonesia-and-senegal-on-the-announcement-of-the-second-global-covid-19-summit/
HR 6666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
CDC Green Zone - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
HR 666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
CERN 666 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN
WO-2020-060606 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
What Would You Say to Any Attorney General Watching Right Now?
Why Are the Elite Obsessed with Finding Godless Eternal Life?
What Is the Actual Inflation Rate? - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/11/cpi-april-2022.html
The Timeline of Facts and Their Patents Prove Their Plan: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The Great Reset | Is Global Governance Here No Matter Which Party Wins in the Fall? - https://rumble.com/v14x96y-the-great-reset-is-global-governance-here-no-matter-which-party-wins-in-the.html
What’s Inside the COVID-19 vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/
They Want to Control Your Thoughts - Connecting Brains to Computers - https://rumble.com/v11rfj4-the-great-reset-covid-19-beast-system-explained-a.i.-nano-tech-brain-chips-.html
The Enemy Is Satanic - We Are Basically Gods - https://rumble.com/v127v4f-yuval-noah-harari-interview-with-ypo-president-very-soon-well-be-beyond-the.html https://rumble.com/v12sy5z-elon-musk-is-elon-musks-technology-being-used-to-implement-the-covid-19-gre.html
Do the Patents Prove Their Plan? https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation/
Who Are the Elites? www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.