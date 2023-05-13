Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
According to a report from Bloomberg, during a meeting with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in the Italian capital last week, Maloney relayed that although no final decision has been made, the government is intent on exiting the Belt and Road Initiative by the end of the year.

据彭博社报道，在上周与众议院议长凯文·麦卡锡在意大利首都的会晤中，梅洛尼传达了这样的消息，尽管还没有最终决定，但政府打算在年底前退出“一带一路”倡议。

