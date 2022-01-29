© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom Convoy - The People Are Making a Stand and it’s Beautiful!!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • January 29, 2022
We’re making History!
1. Quebec loves freedom!!! The east coast trucker convoy was greeted warmly this morning in Quebec! 🚚🇨🇦
2. 🇨🇦 Small town Ontario showing their Canadian pride 🇨🇦 Shelburne, ON today… lots of support!! So many behind you with smiles, giggles, and hope for a future once again.
3. Newfoundland truckers getting off the ferry in Nova Scotia, heading to Ottawa!
1. Quebec loves freedom!!! The east coast trucker convoy was greeted warmly this morning in Quebec! 🚚🇨🇦
2. 🇨🇦 Small town Ontario showing their Canadian pride 🇨🇦 Shelburne, ON today… lots of support!! So many behind you with smiles, giggles, and hope for a future once again.
3. Newfoundland truckers getting off the ferry in Nova Scotia, heading to Ottawa!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.