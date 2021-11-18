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X22 Report B 11. 17. 21.
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90 views • November 18, 2021
Ep. 2630b - Change Of Batter Coming, Why Was She Reserved For Later, How Do You ‘Sneak One In’
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The [DS] has no step 5. The [DS] is now trapped, they are preparing to change batters. OSHA will not push their rules because of the 5th circuit ruling. The drug they call a vaccine only last for 2 month according the New England Journal of Medicine, so why take it, plus those who tested positive for covid cannot get it or spread it. The [DS] plan is falling apart, they cannot control the narrative. [JB] is going to be removed by the 25th Amendment, how this will play out, did they reserve her for later, how do you sneak one in at the last minute.
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] has no step 5. The [DS] is now trapped, they are preparing to change batters. OSHA will not push their rules because of the 5th circuit ruling. The drug they call a vaccine only last for 2 month according the New England Journal of Medicine, so why take it, plus those who tested positive for covid cannot get it or spread it. The [DS] plan is falling apart, they cannot control the narrative. [JB] is going to be removed by the 25th Amendment, how this will play out, did they reserve her for later, how do you sneak one in at the last minute.
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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