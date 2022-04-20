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4/19/2022 [419 5th Anniversary] Most of those who were tested positive for COVID-19 in Shanghai were due to the adverse reactions to the COVID vaccines. A Fellow fighter, an insider of the CCP’s system, revealed the CCP had gone so insane that it would implement a massive lockdown and test the limits of what people can tolerate. And the CCP would also take the opportunity to get rid of some older adults. Just having food and water is not enough to get through it