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2020 Election: it is not crazy to question the outcome
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10 views • October 06, 2021
Recentrly concluded forensic audit in Maricopa County, AZ indicates potential major irregularities.
But irregularities don't end there. So it is crazy to question whether Joe Biden won fair
and square - or is it crazy not to?
References
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21068477-20210919-maricopa-county-forensic-audit-volume-i-executive-summary
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
But irregularities don't end there. So it is crazy to question whether Joe Biden won fair
and square - or is it crazy not to?
References
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21068477-20210919-maricopa-county-forensic-audit-volume-i-executive-summary
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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