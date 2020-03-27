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I Love Your Presence
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6 views • March 27, 2020
The Lord had me begin and end my (very small) Youtube channel with a song. I felt He wanted me to do that again for Brighteon, but this time, for some reason it's two songs.
Sorry about the dog - I tried to do it again today without the dog, but it definitely wasn't it. I did eventually close the door to reduce the noise. For some reason, I feel this is what I'm to upload, so it is what it is. Please feel free NOT to listen, lol!
The Lord bless and keep all His dear children.❤
Sorry about the dog - I tried to do it again today without the dog, but it definitely wasn't it. I did eventually close the door to reduce the noise. For some reason, I feel this is what I'm to upload, so it is what it is. Please feel free NOT to listen, lol!
The Lord bless and keep all His dear children.❤
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