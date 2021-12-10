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Μόρφου Νεόφυτος: «Ὁ Ἅγιος Ἰάκωβος καὶ ἡ σχέση του μὲ τὴν Παναγία καὶ τοὺς Ἁγίους» (α΄μέρος) 20.11.21
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60 views • December 10, 2021
Ἡ ὁμιλία τοῦ Πανιερωτάτου Μητροπολίτου Μόρφου κ. Νεοφύτου μὲ θέμα « Ὁ ἅγιος Ἰάκωβος καὶ ἡ σχέση του μὲ τὴν Παναγία καὶ τοὺς ἁγίους», πραγματοποιήθηκε στὸν ἱερὸ ναὸ Παναγίας Χρυσελεούσης στὴν Κοινότητα Ἀκακίου, στὸ πλαίσιο τῶν τριήμερων ἑορτασμῶν πρὸς τιμὴ τοῦ ἁγίου Ἰακώβου τοῦ μὲ «συγχωρεῖτε» καὶ θαυματουργοῦ ποὺ διοργάνωσε ἡ Ἱερὰ Μητρόπολη Μόρφου καὶ ἡ Ανεγερτικὴ Ἐπιτροπὴ τοῦ Προσκυνηματικοῦ ἱεροῦ ναοῦ τοῦ Ὁσίου Ἰακώβου (Τσαλίκη) τοῦ «μὲ συγχωρεῖτε» καὶ Θαυματουργοῦ ἀπὸ τὸ Σάββατο 20 Νοεμβρίου 2021 ἔως καὶ τὴ Δευτέρα 22 Νοεμβρίου 2021.
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