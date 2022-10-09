WOW! ROBO-FARMERS BY 2030! - John Deere's Plan For TOTAL Automation! - Great Reset EXPOSED!

GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=225&aff_id=1682
Josh Sigurdson reports on the plan by John Deere to go into full automation by the year 2030 with self driving tractors and other farming equipment.
While this is convenient and actually useful for parts of the market, the reality is that this is a clear agenda. The fact that it's set for the year 2030 should tell you everything you need to know. This is an anti-human agenda to replace humans with machines and force humanity into a compliant state of apathy and weakness.
It fits so perfectly into the Great Reset's playbook all at the same time as the supply chain is purposely collapsed and the energy grid is blasted into pieces by a bunch of psychopathic globalists.
This is the time to get prepared. Not later.
