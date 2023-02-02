Jimmy Dore Brings ANTI-WAR Message To Fox News

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

The Jimmy Dore Show

Feb 2, 2023

It's rare to hear a genuine, full-throated anti-war message on American television, much less on Fox News, but Tucker Carlson's audience heard that message loud and clear thanks to the latest appearance by Jimmy Dore. Jimmy called out the corruption, the warmongering, the deception and the profiteering as the U.S. military industrial complex and its lackeys in government and media push for war with China. Jimmy and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss why Tucker is the only broadcaster open to sharing Jimmy's anti-war message with his audience.