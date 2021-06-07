Fintan Dunne interviews CRTF Columbine Shooting Researcher Ralph Zaeschmar (Starviego)

This is a blast from the past! Fintan Dunne interviews CRTF Columbine researcher Ralph Zaeschmar, aka "Starviego."Trigger warning: The interview begins with dispatch recordings and Patti Nielson's 911 call.Keep in mind, many of the theories discussed in this interview have been proven false. For example, Starviego believed Columbine was a covert government operation. He believed the Trench Coat Mafia was a nationwide satanic gang that collaborated in multiple states to perform shootings systematically, Eric was an MK-Ultra mind control victim thrown into the program by his father, and he believed that Eric and Dylan were merely "patsies" and there were a whole bunch of people who perpetrated the massacre paid/recruited by the government.Starviego also claims Eric told a friend in NY before his family moved to Littleton, that he was tired of being drugged and mind-controlled and was aware that he was being turned into a killer. None of these beliefs are true or supported.See posts made by the user "Dig" for the full scoop:If you're new to the case, be skeptical of what you hear from certain CRTF members like John Quinn, Ralph Zaeschmar (Starviego), Nate Marshall, Bill Zabel, and Justin Tribble. There were plenty of cover-ups and lies during the Columbine investigation, but there is zero evidence it was a government operation.The content on the following page is an example of the elaborate stories that were (and might still be) believed about Columbine being a government operation:Note that this article does bring up some very important questions and provides some great answers to questions, like why does there appear to be an officer with a NATO shield? I found the footage and it does look like the shield says NATO.Starviego compiled a list of more than 100 witnesses who he says reported seeing a "third shooter" and at first he claimed no witnesses identified Eric and Dylan. Yet, when his list is scrutinized, nobody saw three suspects with weapons, most testimony he quoted is hearsay, many did not see any suspects, and there are only 2 witnesses whose perception of a possible third suspect is potentially valid.See my analysis of his list here:With that being said, this is still a great interview to listen to if you want to get an idea of what original Columbine researchers discussed back in the day. There were many theories and false "sources" that sprang up early on and it was hard to tell who was legitimate and who wasn't. Take everything with a grain of salt and always do your own research!