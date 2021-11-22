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Stock Market CRASH 100% CERTAIN as Elon Musk Sells $20 Billion of Tesla, Margin Debt at $1 Trillion
Russia Truth
Russia Truth
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80 views • November 22, 2021
Elon Musk has sold nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in 2 weeks - but he's only halfway toward selling 10% of his stake Elon Musk has sold close to $9 billion of Tesla stock in the past two weeks.
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