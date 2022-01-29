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Defeat the mandates – Highlight video | by Children's Health Defense
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60 views • January 29, 2022
More than 30,000 people attended the “Defeat the Mandates” rally Sunday in Washington, DC, calling for an end to vaccine mandates, government overreach and censorship, and to fortify democracy against intrusive technologies.
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