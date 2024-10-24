BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S2ExxxSpecialx, 2025xxxx, TBD) Frank Tull "Do we have ONLY OURSELVES TO BLAME?" BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
7 followers
0
8 views • 6 months ago

Another very, Very, VERY, early BTS/SP Video drop (officially, via Audio channels, coming sometime next  year, but Video BTS/SP needing out before Election 2024) with Special Guest Frank Tull and "Do we have ONLY OURSELVES TO BLAME?" discussion. White, Black, Pink-Polka-Dotted, MATTERS NOT! As JFK said: ASK NOT.... look up the rest if you are too CLUELESS to know the rest, you need an Education! As Michael Jackson sang: Starting with THE MAN IN THE MIRROR. Or, if you prefer Rick Springfield in PRAYER "Send a Prayer to Heaven for the chance to be A BETTER MAN THAN THE MAN I SEE!" Remove the LOG for own Eye FIRST! more in this VERY EARLY BTS/SP Video drop.


Frank Tull joined for Conversation - bottom-line: M. Jackson: starting with the MAN IN THE MIRROR (remove the Log from thine own Eye first)....

Thursday, October 24, 2024 18:41

https://beforeitsnews.com/african-american-news/2024/10/frank-tull-joined-for-conversation-bottom-line-m-jackson-starting-with-the-man-in-the-mirror-2468985.html

