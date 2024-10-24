CTP (S2ExxxSpecialx, 2025xxxx, TBD) Frank Tull "Do we have ONLY OURSELVES TO BLAME?" BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another very, Very, VERY, early BTS/SP Video drop (officially, via Audio channels, coming sometime next year, but Video BTS/SP needing out before Election 2024) with Special Guest Frank Tull and "Do we have ONLY OURSELVES TO BLAME?" discussion. White, Black, Pink-Polka-Dotted, MATTERS NOT! As JFK said: ASK NOT.... look up the rest if you are too CLUELESS to know the rest, you need an Education! As Michael Jackson sang: Starting with THE MAN IN THE MIRROR. Or, if you prefer Rick Springfield in PRAYER "Send a Prayer to Heaven for the chance to be A BETTER MAN THAN THE MAN I SEE!" Remove the LOG for own Eye FIRST! more in this VERY EARLY BTS/SP Video drop.
Frank Tull joined for Conversation - bottom-line: M. Jackson: starting with the MAN IN THE MIRROR (remove the Log from thine own Eye first)....
Thursday, October 24, 2024 18:41
