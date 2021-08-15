© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The SHOCKING truths about NHS Care The AJ Roberts Show Midazolam DNRs England Elderly Care Homes
Follow
2
Share
Report
42 views • August 15, 2021
The SHOCKING truths about NHS Care The AJ Roberts Show Midazolam DNRs England Elderly Care Homes
The AJ Roberts Show
https://www.facebook.com/100010172989327/videos/880205639252333
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAnBe5o5il3Q1l6flOHDJQ
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MektebjnKnN4/
https://www.mrajroberts.com/
The SHOCKING truths about NHS Care
Today on this special pre-recorded edition on The AJ Roberts Show we are joined by 3 guests.
All three have a distinctive connection.
They have been terribly affected by the hideous atrocities that have taken place in care homes and NHS facilities in the UK that their family members were residents of.
This episode is not for the faint hearted, but exposes what can only be described as serious crimes against humanity.
Never would I have thought that people in our country and establishments could carry out such horrendous treatment of our elderly and disabled but it's happening and has happened on a grand scale.
This needs to stop - and stop NOW!!!
The AJ Roberts Show
https://www.facebook.com/100010172989327/videos/880205639252333
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAnBe5o5il3Q1l6flOHDJQ
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MektebjnKnN4/
https://www.mrajroberts.com/
The SHOCKING truths about NHS Care
Today on this special pre-recorded edition on The AJ Roberts Show we are joined by 3 guests.
All three have a distinctive connection.
They have been terribly affected by the hideous atrocities that have taken place in care homes and NHS facilities in the UK that their family members were residents of.
This episode is not for the faint hearted, but exposes what can only be described as serious crimes against humanity.
Never would I have thought that people in our country and establishments could carry out such horrendous treatment of our elderly and disabled but it's happening and has happened on a grand scale.
This needs to stop - and stop NOW!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.