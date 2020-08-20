Nurse Speaks Out, Empty Beds, and no Coronovirus Cases in Devon Hospitals UK

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My talk this week with a Nurse in Devon UK who tells me there are no #Coronavirus #Covid19 cases in any of the big hospitals in Devon UK, yet there are still empty beds and people dying without treatment. She also speaks of nurses having heart and breathing problems from compulsory face masks.
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