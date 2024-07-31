Jesus Doesn't Save You, The Bible Does - [MIRROR]

"I feel a very great need to stress the extreme importance of believing in the perfect WRITTEN word of God found, in the King James Bible. Please watch the video and consider the scriptures given, before judging what I have to say."

This video is mirrored from the Born Again Barbarian YouTube channel, which you can visit at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5k2gKT5wWo655t6XC7e-lg/videos