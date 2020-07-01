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'Ohio's State Representative Nino Vitale Shows Oxygen Levels Drop in Seconds When Wearing A Mask
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2660 views • July 01, 2020
Proof the second wave will be caused by those wearing masks exhaling and breathing in their own toxic Co2 reducing their immune systems and becoming the victim of the Covid19 plandemic!
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