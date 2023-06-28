No more delay " The First Four Trumpets (Revelation 8)

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Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YiN2pXWAshm9piCCjugjYmGGEi2uKKHp/view?usp=share_link
Suggested videos:
Letters to 7 Churches playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8RmCWcVP9phQp4hPifCvd3
Time Travel: https://youtu.be/wCF2zeHTuOI
The 'Testimony': https://youtu.be/CS2nEd8bVSI
"Time" in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4
"Seals, Trumpets and Bowls": https://youtu.be/KzhMR3157fY
Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s
Daniel in AK PDF: "Why 2023 is a GREAT year for the rapture!!": https://drive.google.com/file/d/1v3FY9bFv_cYKyc3lXbTy8yy3v7rAz2XY/view?usp=share_link
To order the jump/thumb drive with my videos, timelines, etc:
Kenneth Sara
PO Box 157
Waynesboro, Tn., 38485
Email: [email protected]
Backup Email: [email protected]
If you live in the USA, send Ken $5.00 (per drive) using either US mail, or Paypal, Venmo, or CashApp. If you live overseas, contact Ken directly about prices as shipping costs vary from country to country.
NEW!!! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FI0XiztnAkq8X3He5Kv7s1ZrC6APHgSQ/view?usp=share_link
(Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times:
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com