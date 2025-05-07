BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

At the Border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast - Rybar’s Analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 4 days ago

At the Border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — Rybar’s Analysis

As of early April, Russian forces were advancing simultaneously at three points along the Novopavlivka direction. In the north, assault units were fighting on the approaches to Udachne; in the center, Russian troops were gradually dislodging Ukrainian forces from Uspenivka; and in the south, they were advancing along the Troitske — Bohdanivka line.

🔻Detailed chronology of operations in the area:

▪️By April 11, in the southern sector, Russian troops breached Ukrainian defensive lines at several points, securing most of Bohdanivka and the eastern outskirts of neighboring Troitske.

▪️In the central sector, also by April 11, Russian forces had completely cleared Uspenivka of Ukrainian troops and launched an offensive toward Novooleksandrivka. By April 26, they had cleared several adjacent forest belts.

▪️Additionally, Russian forces carried out an assault in the area of Kotliarivka. After crossing a major anti-tank ditch, troops secured positions on the village’s eastern edge, where fighting is still ongoing.

▪️On the northern flank, intense combat persisted throughout April in the ruins of Udachne. Following a series of attacks, Russian assault units managed to gain a foothold on the southeastern outskirts of the settlement and began pushing toward its center.

📌 As of today, Russian units operating on the Novopavlivka direction are the most likely to be the first to cross into Dnipropetrovsk Region. However, they must still traverse at least four more kilometers of open fields and liberate around ten localities in the DPR along the way.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy