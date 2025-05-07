At the Border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — Rybar’s Analysis

As of early April, Russian forces were advancing simultaneously at three points along the Novopavlivka direction. In the north, assault units were fighting on the approaches to Udachne; in the center, Russian troops were gradually dislodging Ukrainian forces from Uspenivka; and in the south, they were advancing along the Troitske — Bohdanivka line.

🔻Detailed chronology of operations in the area:

▪️By April 11, in the southern sector, Russian troops breached Ukrainian defensive lines at several points, securing most of Bohdanivka and the eastern outskirts of neighboring Troitske.

▪️In the central sector, also by April 11, Russian forces had completely cleared Uspenivka of Ukrainian troops and launched an offensive toward Novooleksandrivka. By April 26, they had cleared several adjacent forest belts.

▪️Additionally, Russian forces carried out an assault in the area of Kotliarivka. After crossing a major anti-tank ditch, troops secured positions on the village’s eastern edge, where fighting is still ongoing.

▪️On the northern flank, intense combat persisted throughout April in the ruins of Udachne. Following a series of attacks, Russian assault units managed to gain a foothold on the southeastern outskirts of the settlement and began pushing toward its center.

📌 As of today, Russian units operating on the Novopavlivka direction are the most likely to be the first to cross into Dnipropetrovsk Region. However, they must still traverse at least four more kilometers of open fields and liberate around ten localities in the DPR along the way.