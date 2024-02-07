Create New Account
Rep. Eli Crane DESTROYS left wing journalists!
Published 14 hours ago

RealAmericasVoice | Rep. Eli Crane directly calls out the mainstream media for misleading coverage after President Trump lost the appeal of his 'presidential immunity' from criminal prosecution for J6.


WATCH LIVE 24/7 here on Real America's Voice!

https://rumble.com/v4aget9-get-real-news-and-honest-views-247.html

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

