The Alex Jones Show

December 27 2019

What’s really going on is a lot deeper than what the news headlines indicate. Tune in! On this Friday edition of the Alex Jones Show, we also reveal how the UN was caught hiding false flag evidence of a chemical attack in Syria intended to broaden the war

UPLOADER'S NOTE:

THIS SHOW'S MAIN MESSAGE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP IS CLEAR: GLOBALIST ANTI-AMERICAN FORCES HAVE BEEN ON A MISSION EVERSINCE THE LANDSLIDE ELECTION OF NOVEMBER 2016 TO USE WHATEVER LITTLE NUMBER OF POLITICAL PUPPETS THEY HAVE LEFT, ADVISED BY STILL OPERATING (STAY BEHIND NETWORKED) CORRUPT ELEMENTS WITHIN "THE DEEP STATE" (INCLUDING THE C.F.R.) TO RE-UP THEIR NUMBERS, REGAIN CONTROL OF THE U.S. GOVERNMENT AND THUS, ARE ATTEMPTING TO SLOWLY BUT SURELY DECONSTRUCT THE POPULIST MOVEMENT'S ACHIEVEMENTS SO A CLIMATE OF PERSECUTION CAN RESUME.



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