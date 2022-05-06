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The Ministry of Truth - Everything You Need To Know!
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The Biden Administration has launched the Disinformation Governance Board - AKA the Ministry of Truth! Watch this video to learn everything you need to know about Nina Jankowicz and the exciting new powers that the government will be exerting on free speech!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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