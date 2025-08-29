Saint Dragon (1989, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saint Dragon (known as Tenseiryuu (天聖龍, "Heaven Saint Dragon") in Japan) is a horizontally shoot'em up developed by NMK and published by Jaleco. It was also released for Aminga, Atari ST, PC-Engine/Turbografx-16, ZX Spectrum, C64, MSX, Amstrad CPC, Switch and PS4.
Cyborg Monsters have taken over the galaxy, reducing race after race into slavery. They have superior firepower and attack capabilities, and can only really be beaten by one of their own. St. Dragon the Cyborg Warrior chooses to fight back.