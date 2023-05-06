Create New Account
How CIA Interfered In 2020 Election FOR BIDEN! - Ex-CIA Director Mike Morell Admits It! - Aaron Maté in for Jimmy Dore, 050623
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

I'm sharing this video from, "The Jimmy Dore Show" on YouTube, with partial description.

May 6, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow

Ex-CIA Director Mike Morell has admitted that he circulated a letter among other intelligence community members labeling Hunter Biden’s laptop a “Russian disinformation campaign” with the direct purpose of helping Joe Biden during his debates against Donald Trump. Morell, it turns out, has a long history of election interference dating back to 2016 and before.

Guest host Aaron Maté and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the extreme — even for a CIA man — sociopathy demonstrated by Morell over the years. Follow Aaron’s Substack here: https://mate.substack.com

Follow Aaron on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AaronJMate Kurt Metzger

on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

