© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘We are living in a state of disinformation war’
Follow
1
Share
Report
160 views • May 08, 2022
RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS - "Vassily Nebenzia, Russian representative to the UN, claimed that the West simply doesn’t want to hear any argument unless it’s against Russia." - RT News.
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/nebenzia_0605:d?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/nebenzia_0605:d?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.