AI algorithms, with Convolutional might, Transforming pixels into words, pure and bright. CNNs, they're called, with layers deep and wide, In images' secrets, they confide. (Chorus) OCR, OCR, reading through the lines, In shredded documents, it shines. From images' chaos, it extracts the text, A symphony of data, it bequeaths. (Verse 2) But hark, dear friend, a cautionary note, The success of this process, it's not a given, no. Quality and resolution, they play a part, In the dance of recognition, they're the heart. High-res images, under bright light's glow, Feed the CNN, let it ebb and flow. But low-res, blurry, or torn asunder, The OCR's task, it becomes a plunder. (Bridge) Train on a dataset, vast and wide, The CNN learns, with pride inside. Characters, letters, numbers, it sees, In the world of images, it never cease. (Chorus) OCR, OCR, reading through the lines, In shredded documents, it shines. From images' chaos, it extracts the text, A symphony of data, it bequeaths. (Outro) So here's to the OCR, and the CNNs' might, In the world of image processing, they ignite. But remember, dear user, the key to success, Is in the quality and resolution, put to the test.