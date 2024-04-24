Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 24, 2024

Episode 2266 - What did research say about vitamin C taken by pregnant women? -Importance of magnesium and B5 B6 for lung function. -What are additives and preservatives in our food doing to your body? -Why should we stay away from high fructose corn syrup? -What all the artificial dyes do to the body? -Bill Gates speaks about AI and playing a role in climate change. -Why are all the alphabet agencies getting involved with things that they have nothing to do with? -Where is real justice? Why is everything about rules for thee but not for me? -Why did a Home Depot have to hire security and k9’s? -How many studies cover vitamin C and how does it help? -Private school gives out a questionnaire about gender identity, which causes a parent uproar. -Are more cancer risks increasing? -Always ask questions and do your own research! -What is wrong with our congress; waiving UK flags and passing bills that don’t help our own economy and citizens?
