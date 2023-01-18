Black Goo: Ficção x Realidade I Série Travelers

Olá!
No vídeo de hoje trago a comparação da ficção x realidade na série exibida na Neflix: Travelers T1. Ep. 10 - ano 2016.
Nanorrobôs feitos de black goo utilizado na medicina.
E o lodo magnético que os cientistas chineses apresentaram em 2022.
Meus canais
📍 https://www.bitchute.com/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://rumble.com/c/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://www.youtube.com/@observacoesdaluna
Até o próximo vídeo!
Obrigada 🤗🙌🏻💕
