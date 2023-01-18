Create New Account
Black Goo: Ficção x Realidade I Série Travelers
Observações da Luna
Published a day ago

Olá!


No vídeo de hoje trago a comparação da ficção x realidade na série exibida na Neflix: Travelers T1. Ep. 10 - ano 2016.


Nanorrobôs feitos de black goo utilizado na medicina.


E o lodo magnético que os cientistas chineses apresentaram em 2022.


Meus canais 🔻


📍 https://www.bitchute.com/observacoesdaluna


📍 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/observacoesdaluna


📍 https://rumble.com/c/observacoesdaluna


📍 https://www.youtube.com/@observacoesdaluna


Até o próximo vídeo!


Obrigada 🤗🙌🏻💕

Keywords
black goomedicinagrafenoserie travelerslodo magnetico

