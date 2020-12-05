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I'll Shut Down This Woman's LA Restaurant; but NOT my Movie Amigos
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141 views • December 05, 2020
The Draconian lockdown measures of California and Los Angeles are favoring some businesses by allowing them to stay open, for example catering companies for movie shoots which of course are OK because of their political connections, but after restaurant owners Invested heavily to be able to feed people outdoors, because of Covid scare mongering tactics, the Los Angeles city Council decided to make all this investment worth nothing, and destroy their livelihoods.
Gavin Newsom is a complete Hypocrite, and mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles demonstrates the hypocritical nature of equity that he is promoting by favoring his political allies.
Rules for the but not for me. Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill Is the name of the restaurant which the woman in the video owns. These authoritarian lockdowns are robbing us of our liberty and constitutionally protected freedoms.
#Garcetti #LosAngeles #Restaurants
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com
Gavin Newsom is a complete Hypocrite, and mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles demonstrates the hypocritical nature of equity that he is promoting by favoring his political allies.
Rules for the but not for me. Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill Is the name of the restaurant which the woman in the video owns. These authoritarian lockdowns are robbing us of our liberty and constitutionally protected freedoms.
#Garcetti #LosAngeles #Restaurants
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com
Keywords
californiafreedomconstitutionbill of rightsfreedomsgavin newsomlibertiesoutdoor diningeric garcettigive me liberty or give me deathauthoritarian lockdownsla shut downscalifornia lockdownsla lockdownspreferential treatmentmovie industryla movie industryla outdoor diningpineapple hill saloon and grillliberty stolen
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