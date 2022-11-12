Climate Change Led By Emmanuel Macron & New World Order-now the end begins.com-nov 11 2022

"We will
not sacrifice our climate commitments under the energy threat from
Russia and therefore all the commitments held by nations must be
upheld," said French President Emmanuel Macron. "For the richer
countries, especially the European countries including France, this has
been this has been the delivery of our national strategies, in line with
our commitments." For the Chief advisor of the World Wide Fund for
Nature, Macron's speech is a positive political signal that important
negotiations have started.
"And he said, Certainly I will be with thee; and this shall be a token unto thee, that I have sent thee: When thou hast brought forth the people out of Egypt, ye shall serve God upon this mountain." Exodus 3:12 (KJB)
On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we take you to Egypt, a type of the lost world in your King James Bible, to where the United Nations COP27 Climate Change Conference has been well under way since Monday. It is here that Emmanuel Macron has taken center stage as its erstwhile leader. On Monday the 14th, the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development will go up to Mount Sinai and perform Chrislam religious ceremonies as they bow to Mother Gaia and repent of climate sins. When you've reached the point where your everyday life and a Chick tract meet, you're right about at the end which is exactly where we are right now. The doctrine of Climate Change is nothing more than the hook required to bring in a New World Order under the control of the United Nations. All this and more on this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast!
