Actual footage of a Directed Energy Attack like what was used in Maui Hawaii
channel image
High Hopes
2701 Subscribers
Published 16 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


August 11, 2023


There are odd characteristics of this weapon that to the seasoned eye are unmistakable. As in California and other places, this is what they did in Maui. The sorry bastards running this shit show have many ways to kill us. They are increasing the use of everything at their disposal to do just that. Make no mistake about what is going on. This is genocide.


These are military grade weapons being used against the civilian population.

Source: Anti-Disinformation: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/anti-disinformation/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qzv5oK1eXt43/

californiaattackweaponsdirected energyhawaiiweaponmauiwildfirejim crenshaw

