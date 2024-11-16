Ukrainians using an excavator instead of evacuating the dead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kurakhovo. Ukrainians are hastily burying their dead instead evacuating them
In the background conversation between a soldier and commander can be heard. Ukranian command instead of sending vehicles for evacuation sent an excavator to bury dead Ukranian soldiers.
🐻Ukranians are still dying for people who treat them like this. Their families will probably not be informed.