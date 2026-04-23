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He Came to Set the Captives Free: Jesus You"re Everything
Psalm 144:1-2 KJV
[1] Blessed be the LORD my strength, Which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight: [2] My goodness, and my fortress; My high tower, and my deliverer; My shield, and he in whom I trust; Who subdueth my people under me.
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