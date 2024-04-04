God brings forth a re-birth of true Israel.

2Thess lesson #67; A study in Isaiah chapters 62 into chapter 66 gives highlights of the 2nd Advent of Christ and when HE re-gathers and gives new life to true Israel. Many Christians confuse certain prophecies especially one found in Isaiah chapter 66.
