Where have all Perth’s nocturnal insects gone? My outside light was almost bare of them. MVI_9658

I was exercising outside after midnight on
this warm still summer night, with no moon, and it struck me that the outside
light, even after almost 20 minutes, had only 2 or 3 insects around it, whereas
in years past it would be swarming with nocturnal creatures. What’s going on in
addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late
‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of
these days.
