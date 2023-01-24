Create New Account
Where have all Perth’s nocturnal insects gone? My outside light was almost bare of them. MVI_9658
I was exercising outside after midnight on this warm still summer night, with no moon, and it struck me that the outside light, even after almost 20 minutes, had only 2 or 3 insects around it, whereas in years past it would be swarming with nocturnal creatures. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.

