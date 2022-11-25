"Died Suddenly" is a documentary that explores bizarre surge of people who have "died suddenly" after receiving the so-called COVID-19 "vaccine." Why? Because what we've been witnessing since the "vaccine" rollout has amounted to the greatest orchestrated die-off in the history of the world. Therefore, it's a story that must be told. The mainstream propaganda media won't tell you that non-COVID-related deaths (All-Cause Mortality) among 18-64-year-olds is up by 40%, according to insurance company statistics. Otherwise, healthy people are unexpectedly dropping dead all across the globe. What we're seeing is "a 12-Sigma Event," said one scientist in the film, adding, this mass die-off is a "1 in 800 years event, which is 12 standard deviations above the Mean Death Rate."
