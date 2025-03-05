Pop star 100% destroyed by VAX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Sheeran, Anitta, Lavigne weigh in on vaccinations at concerts"
Sep 13, 2021
At the MTV VMAs, artists including Anitta, Madison Beer and Tinashe urge their fans to get vaccinated so they can stay safe and fully enjoy their concerts (Sept. 13)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=8tg62zBh9xg
"Anitta dançando ao som de ‘Bumbum Tam Tam’, comemorando a vacina contra a COVID-19 no Brasil. 💉✨"
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/shorts/QkXKxSGFSVA
Anitta é internada para tratar endometriose em hospital de São Paulo | Primeiro Impacto (19/07/22)
Jul 19, 2022 #sbtnews #brasil
A cantora Anitta foi internada para tratar a doença ginecológica que descobriu ter há um mês. Ela afirma que está se preparando para realizar uma cirurgia. | #sbtnews #brasil
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=tCfEFwRL-F8
