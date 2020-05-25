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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 325: LA CENSURA DE FACEBOOK
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1533 views • May 25, 2020
CENSURA A BRIGHTEON 1:34
COMO COMENZO TODO 3:03
ANALISIS DE LA ACTUALIDAD 4:02
LA CUARENTENA Y LOS MEDICOS ARGENTINOS 13:19
LOS PLANES DE LA AGENCIA DARPA 17:42
LA PANDEMIA SIQUIATRICA 24:30
EL MODELO RUANDA 35:26
EL MODELO CHILENO 38:43
COMO BILL GATES CONTROLA LA MENSAJERIA Y LA CENSURA 45:20
BIENVENIDOS AL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL 48:21
ULTIMAS NOTICIAS CON LAS VACUNAS 54:05
NOTICIAS NO DIFUNDIDAS DE LA PANDEMIA 59:58
CONCLUSIONES 1:22:06
COMO COMENZO TODO 3:03
ANALISIS DE LA ACTUALIDAD 4:02
LA CUARENTENA Y LOS MEDICOS ARGENTINOS 13:19
LOS PLANES DE LA AGENCIA DARPA 17:42
LA PANDEMIA SIQUIATRICA 24:30
EL MODELO RUANDA 35:26
EL MODELO CHILENO 38:43
COMO BILL GATES CONTROLA LA MENSAJERIA Y LA CENSURA 45:20
BIENVENIDOS AL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL 48:21
ULTIMAS NOTICIAS CON LAS VACUNAS 54:05
NOTICIAS NO DIFUNDIDAS DE LA PANDEMIA 59:58
CONCLUSIONES 1:22:06
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